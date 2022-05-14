QUINCY — The Quincy University Music Department will host its ninth annual Summer Percussion Ensemble Camp for students entering grades 7-12.
The two-day camp will run from 5 p.m. on June 21 through 5 p.m. on June 23 in the Connie Niemann Center for Music at QU's North Campus. The cost of the camp includes meals and two nights lodging on campus.
Under the direction of Bill Machold, QU assistant professor of music and director of bands, students will rehearse a variety of percussion ensemble music for large and small groups, culminating in a concert at 4 p.m. June 23. Guest directors include area educators Jill Steinkamp and Rebecca Washington, along with Kansas City-area percussionist Candice Hill. Hill will perform with the students as well as presenting solo work.
Cost for the two-day camp is $125 per student. For more information or to register, please contact Bill Machold at machowi@quincy.edu.
