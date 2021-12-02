QUINCY — The Quincy University Music Department will present “Gloria! A Christmas Concert,” free to the public at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Under the baton of Kristin Ramseyer, director of choirs, and accompanied by Laura Kammerer on piano, the QU choirs will perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria, RV 589,” along with works by Matthew Culloton, Fleet Foxes, G.F. Handel, Shawn Kirchner, and Chrysogonus Waddell.
The concert will feature solo performances by alto Lisa Blake, soprano Grace Crowcroft, and soprano Avery Nabholz.
The Christmas concert will be head at the St. Francis Solanus Parish, 1721 College Ave. in Quincy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.