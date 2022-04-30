QUINCY — The Quincy University's Symphonic Band will present its spring concert Sunday in a concert that's free and open to the public.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Connie Niemann Center for Music on QU's North Campus, the concert will feature five student conductors leading a variety of pieces for concert bands. Student conductors will include: Jesse Mose, sophomore; Philip Haverstock, sophomore; Colby Schulz, sophomore; Madison Brueck, senior; and Cody Collins, junior.
Selections to be performed at the concert include "Concerto D'Amore" by Jacob De Haan, "Among the Clouds" by Brian Balmages, "The Vikings" by Andrew Boysen, "Festivo" by Vaclav Nelhybel, and "Fate Of The Gods" by Steven Reineke.
Assistant professor of music and director of bands Bill Machold leads the QU Symphonic Band. Students have had the opportunity to lead the band through the entire rehearsal process in order to prepare for the concert as a requirement for the Instrumental Conducting course in which they are enrolled.
