QUINCY — The Quincy University Symphonic Band will host the annual winter concert on Thursday at the Connie Niemann Center for Music.
The concert, set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, is free and open to the public. The Symphonic Band will present music based on or inspired by folk songs.
Selections for this year's winter concert include: “Three Folk Song Settings for Band” by Andrew Boysen Jr.; “Variations on a Korean Folk Song” by John Barnes Chance; “Variations on a Shaker Melody” by Aaron Copland; and “Perthshire Majesty” by Samuel Hazo.
The QU Symphonic Band is under the direction of Bill Machold, assistant professor of music and director of bands for the school. The Niemann Center is located at QU's North Campus, 17th and Seminary Road.
