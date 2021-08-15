QU welcomes new choir director

QUINCY — Quincy University will be adding another staff member to its Music Department this fall semester.
Kristin Ramseyer, M.M., will be joining the university as the new Director of Choirs and Assistant Professor of Voice.
From fall 2015 to spring 2017, Ramseyer worked as assistant instructional faculty in the School of Music at Illinois State University. There, she taught voice, directed the Women’s Choir, now Treble Choir, and served on the staff of joint productions between the School of Theatre and Dance and the School of Music. Ramseyer completed dual master’s degrees in Choral Conducting and Voice Performance at ISU and is currently a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate at the University of Iowa.