QUINCY — The Quincy Area Youth Chorus will be holding open auditions beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for the 2023 concert season.
QAYC includes girls, and boys with unchanged voices, and consists of two performing groups: The Kinderchor for the younger singers is directed by Amy Fairchild and the Concert Choir for older members is directed by Paul Shelor. Rehearsals are held either on Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoons. Young singers perform concerts in the fall and spring, and join the Quincy Symphony Orchestra and adult chorus for a combined performance each season. The spring concert will be at 7 p.m. April 3.
