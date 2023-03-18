QUINCY — The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra will present its Spring Concert on March 26 at Baldwin Elementary School in Quincy.
Under the direction of Dr. Rich Cangro, the orchestra will perform bright and colorful selections including: “Festique” by M.L. Daniels; “Genesis” by Rossano Galante; “Marche Militaire Francaise from Algerian Suite” by Camille Saint-Saëns; and “Danse Négre from African Suite” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Admission to the concert is free and open to the public, with donations encouraged. The QAYO is made up of 35 talented musicians from around the region. Each member was selected for the orchestra through an audition process in October. The student musicians come together weekly for rehearsals.
The first performance for the current Youth Orchestra was on Feb. 19, when the group joined the Quincy Symphony Orchestra to perform William Camphouse's "Brilliant." The Illinois composer wrote this piece to honor the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association’s 75th anniversary.
For more information on this and other youth programs of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, visit qsoa.org or call 217-222-2856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.