Quincy Area Youth Orchestra
courtesy Quincy Symphony Orchestra/Lisa Wigoda

QUINCY — The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra will present its Spring Concert on March 26 at Baldwin Elementary School in Quincy.

Under the direction of Dr. Rich Cangro, the orchestra will perform bright and colorful selections including: “Festique” by M.L. Daniels; “Genesis” by Rossano Galante; “Marche Militaire Francaise from Algerian Suite” by Camille Saint-Saëns; and “Danse Négre from African Suite” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.