QUINCY — The Quincy Civic Music Association will host a performance on March 26 featuring the Jupiter String Quartet, a group that has played around the world at such legendary venues as Carnegie Hall in New York and Wigmore Hall in London.
Sponsored by the Arthur and Lela Lindsay Family, the concert will feature performances of pieces by Hayden and Mendelssohn, as well as contemporary American composers. Through a musical conversation, the quartet will offer the audience a chance to experience the intensity of the interplay and discover how it speaks to them.
The Jupiter String Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. at St. John's Anglican Parish, 701 Hampshire Street in Quincy. Tickets are $15 each for anyone over 18, while children 18 and under are admitted fee. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at Quincy Hy-Vee or County Market locations, or online at quincycivicmusic.org.
