QUINCY — The Quincy Civic Music Association has announced the 2023-24 season slate of shows, with the season kick-off set for Sept. 20.
In partnership with Quincy Public Schools, QCMA will present String Fest, featuring workshops led by members of ATLYS. Area students will be able to take part in the workshops before ATLYS hosts a public performance at St. John's Anglican Church on Sept. 20.
ATLYS is a classically trained, crossover string quartet lauded for their passionate performances and signature sound. The group continues to seek out new spaces and distinctive playing methods to captivate and inspire audiences.
On Dec. 9, State Street Theater will play host to Orquesta Alto Maiz, the popular Midwest-based Latin-jazz band. Playing a wide range of Latin music styles such as merengue, samba, cha-cha-cha, salsa, calypso, and boleros, Orquesta Alto Maiz encourages audience participation through singing and dancing.
Take 6 is set to hit the Gem City on March 8, following their work in the studio on a treatment of songs by the likes of Gershwin, Ellington, Holiday, and Berlin. Finding songs that have transcended genre and become those termed timeless, classic, standard, gives the group the creative opportunity to bring their brand of classic and timeless to the material.
Legendary producer Quincy Jones described Take 6 as a group of the "baddest vocal cats on the planet." The multiple Grammy Award-winning group pays tribute to both the songs themselves and the artists that made them famous. Take 6 crosses most musical genres, from jazz to pop to R&B to doo-wop and blues. The group are also inductees of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
The final concert currently slated will feature a collaboration between the Civic Music Association and Quincy Public Schools. Following the String Fest in the fall, the two organizations will take part in Wind Fest in May, featuring Wild Prairie Winds.
The mission of Wild Prairie Winds is to promote the performance, education, and accessibility of chamber music through diverse programming and creative concert settings. The group is devoted to small communities through disaster relief, diversity inclusion and awareness and environmental initiatives.
Founded in 2017 by five innovative musicians at the University of Iowa, Wild Prairie Winds created online educational content in the fall of 2020 and shared it with school directors across the state. This group will work with area schools and host a public performance on May 11 at St. John’s Anglican Church.
QCMA was organized in 1927, with the purpose of presenting four to six concerts each season featuring professional musicians and dancers. It is the oldest existing cultural organization in Quincy devoted to professional entertainment. It was a founding member of the Quincy Society of Fine Arts when it began in 1947 as the very first community arts council in the United States.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or at Hy-Vee and Niemanns in Quincy. High school students and younger may attend at no cost. Faculty, staff ,and students from JWCC, Quincy University, and Culver-Stockton College gain free admission with their school ID. A single admission ticket is $25, season tickets are $80.
