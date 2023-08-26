QUINCY — The Quincy Civic Music Association has announced the 2023-24 season slate of shows, with the season kick-off set for Sept. 20.

In partnership with Quincy Public Schools, QCMA will present String Fest, featuring workshops led by members of ATLYS. Area students will be able to take part in the workshops before ATLYS hosts a public performance at St. John's Anglican Church on Sept. 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.