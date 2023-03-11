Quincy Concert Band

The Quincy Concert Band under the direction of Trent Hollinger will present "Silver Screen Selections" Sunday, March 19, at Quincy Junior High School.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Concert Band is inviting everyone to join the fun as the band celebrates great scores from film.

Taking place at 2:30 p.m. on March 19, the Concert Band will present "Silver Screen Selections," a celebration of instantly-recognizable pieces that are loved by millions around the world.

