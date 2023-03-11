QUINCY — The Quincy Concert Band is inviting everyone to join the fun as the band celebrates great scores from film.
Taking place at 2:30 p.m. on March 19, the Concert Band will present "Silver Screen Selections," a celebration of instantly-recognizable pieces that are loved by millions around the world.
"Film scores have the ability to take us back to the theater and immerse us in the films we love," Artistic Director Trent Hollinger said. "As soon as the music starts, we remember when we first saw 'Star Wars,' 'Back to the Future' or 'Jurassic Park.' We hope to take our audience on a cinematic journey."
This concert will feature a performance of John Williams' "Suite from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'" Released in 2015, "The Force Awakens" saw John Williams return to the galaxy far, far away with an exciting new score for the continuing space fantasy saga.
The Concert Band will also feature performances of scores from films including "Jurassic Park," "The Avengers," "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," and "1941."
The March 19 concert will be held in the Morrison Theater at Quincy Junior High. The concert is free and open to the public, with donations being welcome to help cover band expenses. The all-volunteer Concert Band features musicians from all walks of life. In 2019, the QCB received second place in the Community Band Division for the America Prize — the second time in four years. It also was a finalist in the Community Ensemble division of the American Prize’s Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for Performance of American Music.
For more information on the band, visit quincyconcertband.org. It can also be found on Facebook by searching for Quincy Concert Band.
