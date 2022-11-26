QUINCY — Students of two teachers at the Quincy Conservatory of Music/Illinois State Music Teachers Association held their Winter Recital on Nov. 20.
Students of Adair Spencer's piano studio taking part in the recital included Olivia Heinze, Jacob Olson, John Thomas, Adalynn Spencer, and Michael Spencer.
Students from Cathy Flick's studio performing at the recital were: Brady Koetters and Jacob Damm on piano; Drew Pisciotti on oboe; and Lydia Hoffman singing a song and playing the piano.
The Quincy Conservatory of Music provides educational and performance opportunities for many area music students. Teachers who maintain a private piano studio are welcome to join the Quincy Conservatory of Music/Illinois State Music Teachers Association and can obtain more information from the Music Teachers National Association website at mtna.org or by contacting Cathy Flick at 217-214-8922 by phone or by email at cyflick@adams.net, or Adair Spencer at 217-740-8038 or adairdspencer@gmail.com.
