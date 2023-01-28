QUINCY — The Quincy Conservatory of Music will present a Piano Duet Festival on Feb. 4 at the Kroc Center in Quincy.
Nearly 60 piano students will be participating in the festival, ranging in age from early grade school to senior citizens. The students represent five of the Conservatory's teachers: Mary Shelor, Adair Spencer, Patty Littleton, Cathy Flick, and Delene Seaman.
Seven pianos will be used for the festival, with nine groups of students performing duets together varying in levels of difficulty. Two students will be paired up on each of the seven different pianos and play the same piece together, like an orchestra of pianos.
In addition to the piano performances, the program will also include a guest appearance by River Strings from the Javaux Music School. Advanced string students of Stephanie Javaux will perform an arrangement of Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, 1st Movement, by J.S. Bach and a performance of "Some Enchanted Evening" by Rogers and Hammerstein.
The Piano Duet Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, under the direction of Paul Shelor. Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $10 for adults and students age 13 and over. $5 for children ages five to twelve, with no charge for children under five.
The Quincy Conservatory is an affiliate of the Illinois State Music Teachers Association/Music Teacher National Association. All area music teachers are welcome to join the Quincy Conservatory of Music/Illinois State Music Teachers Association and can obtain more information regarding the Music Teachers National Association on their website at mtna.org or by contacting Adair Spencer at 217-740-8038 or by email at adairdspencer@gmail.com, or Cathy Flick at 217-214-8922 or cyflick@adams.net. Membership entitles teachers to the use of the six-piano piano lab, music library, recital hall, and participation in the ISMTA Achievements in Music auditions.
