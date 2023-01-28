Piano Duet Festival

Students practice ahead of the Quincy Conservatory of Music's Piano Duet Festival, being held Feb. 4 at Quincy's Kroc Center.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Conservatory of Music will present a Piano Duet Festival on Feb. 4 at the Kroc Center in Quincy.

Nearly 60 piano students will be participating in the festival, ranging in age from early grade school to senior citizens. The students represent five of the Conservatory's teachers: Mary Shelor, Adair Spencer, Patty Littleton, Cathy Flick, and Delene Seaman.

