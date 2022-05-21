QUINCY — The Quincy Conservatory of Music held the 2022 Musicale Memorial Scholarship Competition on April 23, recognizing students in four groups.
The Scholarship Competition is made possible thanks to memorials funds provided to the Conservatory in memory of Pat Kniel, Avril Marie Bernzen, and Mary Ann Middendorf. The Conservatory notes that all three were dedicated teachers who taught many music students over their careers. Each also held the office of president during their years of membership.
Four groups of students, categorized according to their recently accomplished levels through the Achievements in Music syllabus, took part in the event. Students participating included Elijah Kittrell, Jacob Damm, August Holzgrafe, Jacob Olson, Audrey Stewart, Lilly Atwood, Arrow Crist, Natalie Predmore, Michael Spencer, Lucy Ouwenga, Violet Ouwenga, Adalynn Spencer, Lily Ouwenga, and John Thomas.
Students were required to play one memorized piece from the Illinois Achievements
in Music syllabus. The judges of the competition were Peg Holzgrafe of Quincy and Dr. Lok Ng, professor of piano at Truman State University.
Winners in each group were:
•Group 1 - first place, Elijah Kittrell; second place, Jacob Damm
•Group 2 - first place, August Holzgrafe; second place, Jacob Olson; third place, Aubrey Stewart
•Group 3 - first place, Arrow Crist; second place, Natalie Predmore and Michael Spencer (tie)
•Group 4 - first place, Adalynn Spencer; second place John Thomas; third place, Lily Quwenga
Participating students were from three of the Conservatory’s teachers’ studios. They are Mary Shelor, Adair Spencer, and Cathy Flick.
