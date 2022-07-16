QUINCY —Sunday evening's performance will put a cap on the Quincy Park Band's calendar, closing out the 2022 season.
Sunday's performance will feature highlights from "West Side Story," a performance of "Basin Street Blues," and the lively "Night Flight to Madrid." The band will perform "Light Eternal," James Swearingen's piece remembering those who lost their lives aboard the S.S. Dorchester when the ship was sunk by a German U-Boat in 1943.
Other pieces included in Sunday's summer finale include "Big Bands in Concert," featuring "String of Pearls," "Satin Dolls," "Sophisticated Lady," "Opus One," and "Intermission Riff," along with the stirring piece "Air for Band." Richard Rogers's "Guadalcanal March" from "Victory by Sea" will open Sunday's show, with John Phillip Sousa's "George Washington Bicentennial March" closing out the night.
With the season coming to a close, the Quincy Park Band extends its gratitude to the sponsors of the 2022 season, including Schuecking’s Men’s Wear, Refreshment Services Pepsi, First Banker’s Trust and the Quincy Exchange Club. The Band would also like to remind the community that the Christmas Concert will be held at 3 p.m. at the Kroc Center on December 18.
This weekend's summer finale is free and open to the public, with the performance beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Madison Park.
