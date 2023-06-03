QUINCY — The anniversary season of the Quincy Park Band will continue on Sunday with the free concert at 6 p.m. in Madison Park.
John Hume, longtime trumpeter in the Park Band, will take the baton to lead the band for this week's performance.
The concert on Sunday will feature selections such as "Our Director" by F.E. Bigelow, "The Big Cage" from Karl King, and John Philip Sousa's "The National Game March." A newer piece by Frank Ticheli, "Rest," will feature in the performance.
Other numbers at the concert include "First Suite in Eb" from Gustav Holst and "Prelude, Siciliano, and Rhondo" by Malcom Arnold. The trumpet section will take the spotlight during the performance of "The Summit" by John Moss.
Quincy Park Band concerts are open and free to the public. Grab a lawn chair and enjoy the show as the Band continues to mark its 75th season.
