QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's first Sunday concert of the season will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Madison Park. This performance follows the season's debut on Memorial Day to a large audience.
Sunday night's program will feature music from Disney and Pixar films, including songs from "Tarzan," "Frozen," "Moana," "The Incredibles," "Mary Poppins," "Up," "Toy Story," and "The Lion Kings" and more.
A second performance this week will also feature sounds from the silver screen. Wednesday night's selections will highlight the music of the legendary John Williams, including music from the films "Superman," "Saving Private Ryan," "Star Wars," "Home Alone," and "Schindler's List." Along with film music, the Quincy Park Band is debuting their performance of "Liberty Fanfare," a Williams piece commissioned for the centennial celebration of the Statue of Liberty in 1986. Wednesday's performance will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Park Band performance are free to the public and family-friends. For further information on these or any performances, please visit the Quincy Park Band Facebook page or go to quincyparkband.com.