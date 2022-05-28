QUINCY — The 75th season for summer concerts from the Quincy Park Band kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison Park with a program featuring patriotic musical selections, including "Armed Forces Salute," which celebrates the themes from all five military services.
Along with the salute to military service members past and present, the program will feature "American Flourish," a medley containing "Yankee Doodle," "When Johnny Comes Marching Home," and "Shenandoah." "Reflections from the Wall," a piece written to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, will also be a part of the program.
The Park Band summer concerts are made possible by corporate sponsors and donations from the general public. For more information on the summer concerts, including change-of-venue due to weather, please call 573-312-0637 or visit quincyparkband.com.
