QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will continue their summer concert series this week, with two planned performances at Quincy's Madison Park.
Sunday night's concert will feature numbers chosen and conducted by members of the Park Band. Justin Banger, Chardy Bangert, Corey Bowman, and Kent Kanauss will take their turns in leading the band for the crowd at the park.
Wednesday evening's performance will be the annual Flag Day concert, sponsored by the Quincy Exchange Club. This concert will feature patriotic favorites including "You're a Grand Old Flag," "America the Beautiful," and "God Bless America." The Henry Fillmore-penned "Our Own Red, White, and Blue," written to raise money for the American Red Cross during World War I, will be performed, as will a lively rendition of "Yankee Doodle."
The evening will conclude with "Selections from the South Pacific" and John Philip Sousa's "Semper Fidelis" march.
Quincy Park Band's performances are free for all to attend. The public is invited to bring a chair and cooler and enjoy the evening performances with the whole family. For more information including updates on possible cancellations, please follow Quincy Park Band on Facebook, call 573-312-0637, or visit quincyparkband.com.
