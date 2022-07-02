QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band will shift its regular Sunday night performance back 24 hours and host the annual Fourth of July concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison Park.
The holiday performance will include a wide variety of patriotic music, opening with Karl King's "Hosts of Freedom" and closing the evening with "Stars and Stripes Forever." Between those numbers, audiences will find a stirring arrangement of "America the Beautiful" by Carmen Dragon and Mark Williams's "Fantasy on Yankee Doodle." Portions of "The Star Spangled Banner" will be featured in the performance of "American Jubilee" while "An American Fanfare" will put a new spin on "My Country Tis of Thee." Jay Bocook's "America's Finest" will pay tribute to all of the branches of the U.S. armed forces.
Because of the Monday holiday performance, there will not be a Wednesday performance from the Park Band. The next performance, on July 10, will feature the return of the Nauvoo Pageant Bagpipe Band.
Quincy Park Band performances are free and open to the public. For more information, please follow the Quincy Park Band on Facebook or call 573-312-0637.
