QUINCY — Two concerts from the Quincy Park Band this week will feature crowd-favorite performances, from Broadway to big band.
Sunday night, the Park Band will perform numbers from the big-band era, along with hit Broadway favorites, along with the tradition of closing the shows with a select Sousa march.
On Wednesday, the annual Pops Concert, sponsored by Refreshment Services Pepsi, will feature rock numbers, more Broadway songs, and selections from the silver screen. Free Pepsi products will be offered to all audience members during the performance.
Quincy Park Band concerts are free and open to the public. Performances are held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday evenings in Quincy's Madison Park. For more information, follow the Quincy Park Band on Facebook or at quincyparkband.com.
