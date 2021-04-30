QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Chorus will showcase a variety of fun and lively music styles at its May Day Pops Concert this weekend.
The concert, hosted by the Kroc Center, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, and will feature songs like “Chapel of Love,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” and “Mr. Sandman.” Dr. Phyllis Robertson will conduct the chorus of members from throughout the region and bringing different generations together.
Seating of the May Day Pops Concert will be limited, so advance ticket purchases are recommended. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, and can be purchased from the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association’s office by calling 217-222-2856.
The May Day Pops concert sponsor is Gardner Denver, with Quincy Medical Group as music sponsor and WTAD providing media sponsorship. The QSOA season is sponsored by Knapheide Manufacturing Company, Blessing Health System, and the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
The chorus members will use professional singers’ masks to maintain a safe environment. Audience members will be required to use face coverings during the event.
Along with the choral performance, the QSOA will also have a $1,000 grand prize raffle at the concert. Tickets are $10 each or 12 for $100, and will be available from members of the chorus, orchestra, or board members. Second prize in the drawings will be a round-trip flight to Chicago from Cape Air and includes tickets to the Chicago Symphony orchestra. Homebank and Cape Air are sponsoring this raffle, with proceeds going to support the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association.