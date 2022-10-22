QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association continues the 75th Anniversary Season with a choral production, "Kaleidoscope."

The performance will be held at Salem Church in Quincy at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Dr. Phyllis Robertson will conduct the Symphony Chorus in a performance of Bob Chilcott's "A Little Jazz Mass." With accompanying piano, bass, and drums, this unique rendition embraces a variety of jazz styles throughout the mass.

