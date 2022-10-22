QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association continues the 75th Anniversary Season with a choral production, "Kaleidoscope."
The performance will be held at Salem Church in Quincy at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Dr. Phyllis Robertson will conduct the Symphony Chorus in a performance of Bob Chilcott's "A Little Jazz Mass." With accompanying piano, bass, and drums, this unique rendition embraces a variety of jazz styles throughout the mass.
The chorus will also perform Robert Shaw’s "Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal," arranged by Alice Parker. Both the words and the music are moving and memorable. Each vocal section gets a chance to shine, and the audience enjoys a complex yet easily grasped harmonic interplay on a simple tune.
With a nod to Veterans Day, the singers will also present “Tribute to Armed Services” by Lloyd Larsen. This medley includes “America the Beautiful” and the official songs of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force.
Tickets for "Kaleidoscope" are available in advance at Quincy County Market and Hy-Vee locations, Sturhahn Jewelers, and online at qsoa.org. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, while children 18 and under are admitted free of charge.
Through a special promotion with Arts Quincy, anyone showing proof of a flu shot or COVID vaccine or booster received in October may present that proof for one free admission.
For more information on this performance or the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, please call 217-222-2856 or visit qsoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.