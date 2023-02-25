QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Chorus will host the annual spring pops concert on March 4 at Salem Church in Quincy, part of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association's 75th anniversary season.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Chorus will perform a palette of colorful songs in a line-up that includes "Blue Skies" by Irving Berlin, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John, "The Pink Panther" by Henry Mancini, “Blackbird" by John Lennon, and many other hits.
The chorus, under the direction of Dr. Phyllis Robertson, is a regional ensemble with singers coming together weekly for the fellowship and the enjoyment of making music. This all volunteer group performs two concerts each season and often joins the Quincy Symphony Orchestra for performances. Auditions are held throughout the year.
Tickets for the spring pops concert are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors. Children 18 and under are always free to attend QSO performances. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Quincy County Market or Hy-Vee locations as well as Sturhahn Jewelers. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The $250 early bird drawing for the QSOA fundraising raffle will be held at the end of intermission. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 12 for $100, and available from any chorus, orchestra, Encore!, or board member. The $1,000 grand prize drawing will be held at the Quincy Symphony’s Orchestra’s “Pines of Rome” Finale Concert on April 22. The winner need not be present at the drawing.
Visit qsoa.org or call the symphony office at 217-222-2856 for more information.
