Quincy Symphony Chorus
submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Chorus will host the annual spring pops concert on March 4 at Salem Church in Quincy, part of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association's 75th anniversary season.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Chorus will perform a palette of colorful songs in a line-up that includes "Blue Skies" by Irving Berlin, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" by Elton John, "The Pink Panther" by Henry Mancini, “Blackbird" by John Lennon, and many other hits.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.