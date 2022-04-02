QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra's "Enduring Spirit" season will come to an end with their final concert of the season on April 10.
"Natural Wonders" will take the stage of the Morrison Theater in Quincy Junior High at 3 p.m. for the Sunday show. The orchestra, led by Dr. Bruce Briney, will perform Beethoven's "Symphony No. 6," one of only two that Beethoven named, dubbing the piece "Pastoral Symphony" or "Reflections of Country Life." The composer declared the symphony to be an expression of nature reflecting his love for walks through the Austrian countryside.
"Te Deum" ("We Praise Thee, O God"), the cantata by Antonin Dvorak, was commissioned by an American philanthropist in 1891. As a child Dvorak told his parents, "I pray best over there at the window, looking out at the greenery and the sky." This faith and love of nature colored the music he wrote for “Te Deum” which features an earthiness not usually found in sacred music.
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and Youth Chorus will collaborate with choirs from Quincy University and John Wood Community College, creating a 130-voice choir to bring this masterpiece to life. Chorus directors are Kristin Ramseyer (QU), Phyllis Robertson (QSC), Paul Shelor (QAYC) and Steven Soebbing (JWCC). Joining the assembled choir will be soloists Penelope Schumate and Ian Greenlaw.
Schumate has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, as well as performing with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London for their recording of "Messiah Refreshed" at Abbey Road Studios. Greenlaw has performed with opera companies and orchestras on both sides of the Atlantic, including performances with the Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago among many others.
To open the concert and the theme of nature, the orchestra will debut a newly commissioned overture by Dr. Randall Faust of Macomb. His creation, “The Wonder of the Waters,” is a soundtrack to an imaginary canoe trip from Lake Itasca in Northern Minnesota down the Mississippi, eventually arriving in Quincy. During this canoe trip, the audience is led across rocky and challenging portages, through stormy and rough waters, to the wider and smoother waters of the river.
Tickets for the "Natural Wonders" concert will be available at the door or from Sturhan Jewelers, County Market, or Hy-Vee locations in Quincy. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for children 18 and under thanks in part to support from the Tracy Family Foundation and the Community Foundation. For more information, please visit qsoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.