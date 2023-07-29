QUINCY — Auditions will soon be held for four Quincy Symphony groups ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association is looking for performers to fill out the ranks of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, the Symphony Chorus, the Area Youth Chorus, and the Area Youth Orchestra.
First up, singers in grades 3-13 are invited to audition for the Quincy Area Youth Chorus from 10 a.m. to noon on August 5. Auditioning singers should prepare a song they enjoy singing. QAYC includes girls and boys with unchanged voices taking part in the Kinderchor for younger performers under the direction of Amy Fairchild and the Concert Choir for older members under the direction of Paul Shelor.
Rehearsals are held either Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoons. QAYC will perform at fall and spring concerts as well as the combined orchestra and chorus performance on April 20.
Instrumentalists are invited to audition on Aug 22 for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra. Players are needed for all string sections, and additional brass, woodwind, and percussion players are needed for works with larger instrumentation and the substitute list. Musicians should prepare a short solo that displays their musical strengths.
The orchestra has immediate openings for principal bass and second clarinet. Applicants for these positions will perform a solo of their choice and orchestral excerpts – email qsoa@adams.net for details.
QSO, under the direction of Dr. Bruce Briney, will perform on Oct. 1, Nov. 18, Feb. 10, and April 20 in addition to children's education concerts on March 22. Rehearsals will be held from 7:30-9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Singers will have the chance to audition for the Quincy Symphony Chorus from 3:30-5 p.m. on Sept. 5 or by appointment. Under the direction of Dr. Phyllis Robertson, the Chorus will rehearse on Monday evenings beginning in September and will present concerts on Dec. 2 and March 2. They will join the Symphony Orchestra and Youth Chorus on April 20 for a combined event.
Interested singers should call the QSOA office for a time slot and prepare an audition song of their choice, such as a hymn, patriotic song, or Christmas carol with music or from memory.
Finally, the Quincy Area Youth Orchestra is accepting virtual auditions now through Oct. 2. All new and returning members must audition. QAYO candidates must be in grades 7-12 and have at least three years of playing experience.
Membership may be limited to maintain a proper balance of instruments in the orchestra. Students should prepare material found on the youth orchestra page of qsoa.org, along with a solo of their choice. The QAYO will join the adult orchestra for a side-by-side performance on Feb. 10 and present a concert in March. They rehearse weekly through March.
To sign up for an audition time with the orchestra, chorus, youth chorus, or youth orchestra, call the symphony office at 217-222-2856 Monday through Friday, or email qsoa@adams.net. More information on performing ensembles may be found at qsoa.org.
