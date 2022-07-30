Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association

QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association is inviting area performers to participate in the upcoming 75th Anniversary Concert Season.

The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra is accepting virtual auditions through Sept. 30. All new and returning members must submit an audition. The QAYO is open to students in grades seven through twelve who have had at least three years of playing experience. Membership may be limited to maintain a proper balance of instruments in the orchestra. The Youth Orchestra rehearses weekly through March and performs two concerts.

