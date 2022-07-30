QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association is inviting area performers to participate in the upcoming 75th Anniversary Concert Season.
The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra is accepting virtual auditions through Sept. 30. All new and returning members must submit an audition. The QAYO is open to students in grades seven through twelve who have had at least three years of playing experience. Membership may be limited to maintain a proper balance of instruments in the orchestra. The Youth Orchestra rehearses weekly through March and performs two concerts.
The Quincy Area Youth Chorus is open to students in grades three through twelve. The Youth Chorus will perform fall and spring concerts as well as joining the Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for the Christmas Concert on Dec. 3. Auditions for the Quincy Area Youth Chorus will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on August 6. QAYC includes girls, and boys with unchanged voices, in two performing groups: The Kinderchor for the younger singers is directed by Amy Fairchild and the Concert Choir for older members is directed by Paul Shelor. Rehearsals are held either on Saturday mornings or Sunday afternoons.
The Quincy Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Phyllis Robertson, rehearses on Monday evenings beginning in August before presenting concerts on Nov. 5 and March 4, along with joining the Symphony Orchestra and Youth Chorus for the Christmas Concert. Interested singers should call the QSOA office at 217-222-2856 for an appointment and prepare a song of their choice, such as a hymn, patriotic song, or Christmas carol with music or from memory.
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra includes exceptional instrumentalists from the region under the direction of Dr. Bruce Briney. The orchestra will perform on Oct. 2, Dec. 3, Feb. 19, and April 22. In addition, the QSO will perform children’s educational concerts on March 24. The QSO rehearses from 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. The orchestra has immediate openings in the horn section. Applicants for these positions will perform a solo of their choice and orchestral excerpts. Interested musicians should email qsoa@adams.net for additional details. Players are needed for all string sections, and additional brass, woodwind, and percussion players are needed for works with larger instrumentation and the substitute list. Musicians should prepare a short solo that displays their musical strengths.
To sign up for an audition time with the orchestra, chorus, youth chorus, or youth orchestra, call the symphony office at 217-222-2856 Monday through Friday, or email qsoa@adams.net. More information on performing ensembles may be found at qsoa.org.
