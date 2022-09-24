QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra will begin its 75th season with a concert at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Quincy Junior High's Morrison Theater.
Under the direction of Dr. Bruce Briney, QSO's diamond anniversary season kicks off with a performance highlighted by featured soloist Kris Lowe, the orchestra's concertmaster, on Tomaso Vitali's "Chaconne." A chaconne is a musical form used for variation on a repeated harmonic progression over a ground bass. Vitali’s version is fiery and complex, showcasing the soloist’s range and depth.
Lowe is marking her 30th year as concertmaster for the Quincy Symphony Orchestra. After receiving degrees at the University of Houston, Hannibal LaGrange College, and Western Illinois University, Lowe received a Suzuki Violin certification at WIU under Moshe Neuman and maintained a private studio using the Suzuki method of instruction.
Lowe was a music teacher for the Quincy Public Schools, Hannibal Public Schools, and recently retired from teaching music in the Palmyra Public Schools. In addition to the QSO, she has performed with the Peoria Symphony, Knox-Galesburg Symphony, Quad Cities Symphony, and others. She is a former concertmaster of the Jacksonville Symphony.
The celebratory mood of the concert will continue with Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 5," a work that taps into raw emotion and the power of music. The piece represents triumph over fate, building to a rousing finale that celebrates the strength of the human spirit. This piece has popular and historic significance to the QSOA, having been programmed in each decade by all QSO conductors except founder George Irwin.
In a first of its kind at QSO, artist Jennifer Bock-Nelson has created a big-screen visual accompaniment to the orchestra’s performance of Thom Ritter George’s “Song of the Harp.” George is a former music director and conductor of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra. This piece, commissioned by the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association in 2014, honors charter musician Sarama Schnack.
At 2:30 p.m. Sunday before the concert, Bock-Nelson will participate in an on-stage discussion with Maestro Briney about her collaboration with QSO. For a more in-depth discussion on the work, the public is invited to an Artist’s Talk happening at 2 p.m. on Oct 1 at the Quincy Art Center, 1515 Jersey St. in Quincy.
QSOA season tickets include this Diamond Jubilee concert and offer great savings over single ticket prices for the season. The price of a season ticket is $70 for adults and $60 for seniors. A special promotion offers first-time season ticket holders to get two season tickets for the price of one.
Single tickets to this and other performances will be available throughout the season at the door, or in advance from Quincy Hy-Vee stores, County Market, Sturhahn Jewelers, and the QSOA website. Single ticket prices are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors. Thanks to support from the Community Foundation and the Tracy Family Foundation, children 18 and under are admitted free to all concerts and are encouraged to attend.
The Diamond Jubilee concert is sponsored by Gardner Denver. The Arthur O. and Lela B. Lindsay Fund is the Guest Artist Sponsor and Winters LLP is the Music Sponsor. The 2022-23 Season Sponsors are Blessing Hospital and The Knapheide Manufacturing Company. Program notes and soloist biographies, as well as the full season schedule, are available at qsoa.org. Call 217-222-2856 for more information.
