Kris Lowe

Lowe

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra will begin its 75th season with a concert at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Quincy Junior High's Morrison Theater.

Under the direction of Dr. Bruce Briney, QSO's diamond anniversary season kicks off with a performance highlighted by featured soloist Kris Lowe, the orchestra's concertmaster, on Tomaso Vitali's "Chaconne." A chaconne is a musical form used for variation on a repeated harmonic progression over a ground bass. Vitali’s version is fiery and complex, showcasing the soloist’s range and depth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.