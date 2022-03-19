QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association will offer a full weekend of performances beginning with "The Thrill of the Orchestra" on March 25.
Friday's performance, in conjunction with Quincy Public Schools, will be the 51st annual Young People's Concert. The 11:45 a.m. performance at Quincy Junior High will be presented to students from Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa and is free and open to the public. ID will be required for admission to the school at the main entrance on 14th Street.
On Saturday, the Quincy Area Youth Chorus will take the stage for a spring concert at 6 p.m. at Trinity Church, 24th St. and Cherry Lane in Quincy. The concert will feature a variety of numbers performed by the Kinderchor and Concert Choir. The Kinderchor includes singers in grades three through six and is conducted by Amy Fairchild and accompanied by Denise Pearcy. The Concert Choir, with singers in grades seven through 12, is conducted by Paul Shelor and accompanied by Mary Shelor.
The Quincy Area Youth Orchestra will be in the spotlight on Sunday for its spring concert, starting at 7 p.m. at Quincy's Kroc Center. Under the direction of Dr. Rich Cangro, the students will perform orchestral standards "Rhosymedre (Prelude on a Welsh Hymn Tune)" by Ralph Vaughan Williams, "The Promise of Spring" by Dennis Alexander, and selections from "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein. The group will also demonstrate their skills through lesser-known pieces including "Cuban Holiday" by Doug Phillips, "St. Lawrence Overture" by band composer Robert Washburn and energetic showpiece "Astúrias" by Isaac Albéniz.
All three concerts are presented to the public at no charge, with free-will donations accepted. For more information, please visit qsoa.org or call 217-222-2856.
