QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra will blend nostalgia with contemporary style when they present the "Cherished Melodies" concert at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.
The orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Bruce Briney, will feature Antonin Dvořák’s "Symphony No. 8" during the concert. Full of darkness and light, sadness and joy, Dvořák’s symphony was chosen for the season by QSO musicians to mark Briney's inaugural concert with the group in 2005 as a guest conductor. That concert turned out to be a prelude to many wonderful seasons at the helm of the orchestra.
"I have fond memories of conducting this music over many years," Briney said. "It traverses such a wide emotional range. It possesses the most tender and nostalgic moments only later to display bold and triumphant themes utilizing full orchestral colors."
Continuing with the great Czech master, the orchestra will perform Dvořák’s "American Suite" for the first time. The colorful stylings and energy are similar to those found in the composer's "New World Symphony." Composed following his visit to America in 1892, this work is inspired by African-American, Native-American, and Scottish music.
In another first, the QSOA commissioned Illinois composer William Camphouse to write music for the Quincy Area Youth Orchestra (QAYO). The result is "Brilliance," a piece that reflects craftsmen laboring over newly mined rough stones carefully shaping them to a brilliant sparkle.
With that in mind, Camphouse re-purposed the familiar melody from Vivaldi's "Spring" movement from the "Four Seasons" in a new setting for the QSOA’s 75th Diamond Anniversary. His efforts hone a 300-year-old classic with contemporary style to send bright, sparkling sounds from the stage to the ears of the audience. Both orchestras, youth and adults, will premiere this new work side-by-side under the direction of QAYO conductor, Dr. Richard Cangro.
In addition to the concert itself, QSOA will sell tickets for their annual $1000 fundraising raffle. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 12 for $100 and available from any chorus, orchestra, Encore! or board member. The $1,000 grand prize drawing will be held at the "Pines of Rome" Concert on April 22. Buy raffle tickets early to also be included in the March 4 Early Bird drawing for $250. Winners need not be present. Sponsored by Homebank, the raffle supports the many programs of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, including the youth orchestra, youth choirs, and free concerts for children.
"Cherished Melodies" will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 in the Morrison Theater at Quincy Junior High. Tickets will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance at Quincy County Market, Hy-Vee, or Sturhahn Jewelers. The cost is $18 for adults and $15 for seniors. Thanks to support from the Tracy Family Foundation and Community Foundation, children 18 and under are admitted free to all QSO concerts and are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association at 217-222-2856 or visit qsoa.org.
