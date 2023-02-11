Dr. Bruce Briney
courtesy Quincy Symphony Orchestra

QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra will blend nostalgia with contemporary style when they present the "Cherished Melodies" concert at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Bruce Briney, will feature Antonin Dvořák’s "Symphony No. 8" during the concert. Full of darkness and light, sadness and joy, Dvořák’s symphony was chosen for the season by QSO musicians to mark Briney's inaugural concert with the group in 2005 as a guest conductor. That concert turned out to be a prelude to many wonderful seasons at the helm of the orchestra.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.