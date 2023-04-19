QUINCY — The final curtain will come down on the Quincy Symphony Orchestra's celebratory 75th season Saturday with the final performance of the 2022-23 year.
Led by Dr. Bruce Briney, QSO will present the "Pines of Rome Concert" at 7:30 p.m. in the Morrison Theater at Quincy Junior High.
The orchestra will perform Respighi’s “Pines of Rome”, a thrilling homage to the Eternal City. The music presents four impressions that capture the imagination including the raucous play of children, the somber catacombs, and the nocturnal serenity of the Janiculum, Rome’s beautiful hilltop park.
For the final movement, “Pines of the Appian Way,” Respighi employs his favorite format for closing: beginning quietly and slowly expanding to an imposing crescendo. As the music unfolds, the composer adds more layers, including extra brass instruments, to achieve a thunderous conclusion.
Acclaimed pianist Brian Woods will join the orchestra to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2.” Widely accepted as one of the greatest works in the piano repertoire, this Rachmaninoff piece has been described as an “epic work of genius” and a “towering piano masterpiece” by Classic FM digital radio. Its familiar melodies are featured in movies, plays, and modern music.
Woods has emerged as a rising star of international acclaim, celebrated for both his musicianship and his stage presence. A native of St. Louis, he has enjoyed success in numerous competitions, including the Verona International Piano Competition, the American Prize, and the Artist Presentation Society Auditions.
Woods maintains an extensive concerto repertoire and has performed with the Manassas Symphony Orchestra, the Southeast Missouri Symphony, and the Southern Illinois Symphony. Past seasons have included solo recitals in Toronto, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Dublin, Ireland. Woods holds degrees from Vanderbilt University, University of Missouri - Kansas City, and Shenandoah University.
Throughout its 75-year span, the Quincy Symphony Orchestra has been at the forefront in championing new music as well as honoring the classics. That innovation continues with Roger Zare’s new overture commemorating the organization’s anniversary season.
“Luminous Synchrony” recalls the way the dark Illinois landscape comes alive with hundreds of blinking red lights. These lights on the wind turbines blink in synchrony across miles of fields to warn pilots that there are towering obstacles below. Zare found it mesmerizing to see such a large group of otherwise invisible objects connected by the synchrony of light, gradually moving together across the horizon as he drove by.
As a composer, Zare has been praised by the New York Times for his “enviable grasp of orchestration.” Often inspired by science, nature, and mythology, his works create a visceral energy in their performance. Zare’s compositions have been performed across the United States and around the world. He holds degrees from the University of Michigan, the Peabody Conservatory, and the University of Southern California. Zare is currently visiting assistant professor of music at Appalachian State University and previously taught at Illinois State University.
Along with the music of the night, QSOA will also hold the $1,000 grand prize drawing for the annual raffle at the concert's intermission. Raffle proceeds support the orchestra, chorus, youth orchestra, youth chorus, and in-school symphony concerts for thousands of children. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 12 for $100 and may be purchased at the concert, in advance from any orchestra, chorus, Encore! or Symphony Board member.
Tickets for Saturday's concert are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors. Thanks in part to support from the Tracy Family Foundation and the Community Foundation, children 18 and under are admitted free to all QSO concerts. Tickets will be available at the door or for purchase at Quincy County Market and Hy-Vee locations, as well as Sturhahn Jewelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.