Brian Woods at Koerner Hall

Pianist Brian Woods will join the Quincy Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Rachmaninoff's "Piano Concerto No. 2" Saturday at the final concert of the QSO's 75th Anniversary season.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The final curtain will come down on the Quincy Symphony Orchestra's celebratory 75th season Saturday with the final performance of the 2022-23 year.

Led by Dr. Bruce Briney, QSO will present the "Pines of Rome Concert" at 7:30 p.m. in the Morrison Theater at Quincy Junior High.

