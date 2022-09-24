QUINCY — As homecoming weekend at Quincy University winds down on Sunday, the QU Music Department will host the September Sunday Music Concert Series with a free recital in the Francis Hall Chapel.
The Quincy University Faculty Showcase at 4 p.m. on Sunday will feature performances from Christine Damm, dean of QU's School of Fine Arts and Communications, Bill Machold, director of bands, Kristin Ramseyer, director of choirs, as well as guest performances from Darren Lillard and Allison Hutson. Laura Kammerer, Catherine Martinez, Sara Devine, and Chad Ensiger will provide accompaniment throughout the recital.
