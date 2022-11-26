QUINCY — The Hawk Express Jazz Band is bringing the holidays to life with a free concert on Tuesday at the Quincy University Cafeteria, 1800 College Ave.
The concert will kick off at 5 p.m. as the Quincy University Music Department's jazz ensemble adds a jazzy twist to holiday classics as well as performing jazz standards. Songs like "This Christmas," "Santa Rocks My House," "My Favorite Things," and "Sleigh Full of Saxes" are just a few of the numbers that the Hawk Express will bring to the spotlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.