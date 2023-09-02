QUINCY — Rehearsals for the upcoming 2023-24 Quincy Concert Band season are set to start from 7:30 - 9 p.m. beginning on Thursday.

Rehearsals will be held at the same time each Thursday in the band room at Baldwin Elementary School. As an all-volunteer organization, musicians are invited to join without a need for an audition.

