QUINCY — Rehearsals for the upcoming 2023-24 Quincy Concert Band season are set to start from 7:30 - 9 p.m. beginning on Thursday.
Rehearsals will be held at the same time each Thursday in the band room at Baldwin Elementary School. As an all-volunteer organization, musicians are invited to join without a need for an audition.
The Quincy Concert Band will hold two performances in the new season, on Nov. 5 and March 15. Both shows are at 2:30 p.m. in Quincy Junior High's Morrison Theater. These concerts are free to attend, though donations are accepted to help the band cover expenses.
Founded in 1982, the Quincy Concert Band provides adults in the Tri-State area the opportunity to perform with their brass, wind, and percussion instruments while promoting musical growth for the members and presenting quality concert band music to the public.
In 2019, the QCB received second place in the Community Band Division for the America Prize — the second time in four years. It also was a finalist in the Community Ensemble division of the American Prize’s Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for Performance of American Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.