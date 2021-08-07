QUINCY — The Quincy Boat Club held celebrated their new facility this weekend with the return of their Riverfront Street Party over two nights.
Following repeated damage to their previous building from years of flooding, the Quincy Boat Club demolished that property in early 2020 in preparation of building an entirely new structure.
When the pandemic struck the world, an opportunity was born out of that adversity. The owner of the Pier made the decision that he wasn’t going to reopen the restaurant, leaving that building just south of the former Boat Club location available.
In October of 2020, the Quincy Boat Club closed on the purchase of the former Pier restaurant property. The club has since spent time turning the building into their new home, and Friday night, the Quincy Boat Club Street Party returned, and continued Saturday night under the shadow of the Bayview Bridge as a showcase to their efforts.
Friday night, Jacksonville’s Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters hit the stage for a large crowed in the lot outside the new Boat Club, with a $5 charge for entrance.
Saturday morning, Rob Ebbing with the Quincy Boat Club said they had around 1,000 people at the club Friday night and he’s anticipating another good crowd for Saturday’s performance by up-and-coming country artist Haley Mae Campbell.
“We were looking forward to seeing everyone come back,” Ebbing said. “We hope every had a good time, and we hope that keeping going with Haley and her music.”
The Quincy Boat Club tapped into the “Bring Entertainment To Quincy” or “BET on Q” grants to cover part of the costs of bringing a Nashville star to the stage in the Gem City.
“We’re excited that, with the grant, we were able to take our Saturday night from a local act to a national level,” Ebbing said. “Aside from hiring the performers, it will attract people to come in to the shows, to stay in hotels, to visit our restaurants.”
Ebbing said the new property is a great fit for the needs of the club, especially in regards to the street party.
“We’ve got more parking, better space to set up for the party, it’s just been great,” he said.
Though the new club building has been in use by the Boat Club members for a time, this is the first large opportunity for the public to visit the new property.
Neil Veihl was at the party Friday night and was impressed with the new incarnation of the club.
“I am not a member of the boat club myself, but two of my brothers are,” Veihl said. “The new building gives them a lot more space and they have done a good job cleaning it up.”
“We always enjoy the street parties they throw,” he added.
Ebbing said that the Riverfront Street Party will return to an annual event after taking the year off in 2020. At this time, the Club doesn’t have anything additional planned for public events, but he won’t say never.
“We aren’t planning anything else,” he said, “but if we have another good night on Saturday, who knows what might happen?”