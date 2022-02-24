There have been a lot of changes coming from Germany in the last 50 years. The fall of the Berlin Wall and the establishment of the European Union stand out as watershed moments.
One thing that's changed very little in that time, however, is the sound of German rockers Scorpions. Though the line-up has changed through the years, the sounds of Klaus Meine's vocals and the guitars of Rudolph Schenker and Matthias Jabs provide a core sound that is unmatched in the world of rock and metal.
On Friday, the band's 19th studio album, "Rock Believer," will be unleased on the world, and it brings the same intensity that fans would expect from them. Seven years after their last release - the longest wait between studio albums for the band - "Rock Believer" delivers something extra to reward fans' patience.
The standard release will have eleven tracks, while the deluxe, two-disc version adds five more numbers to the playlist. The album kicks off with a song that seems to be a direct call from Meine to Schenker and Jabs. "Gas in the Tank" is all about cranking the amps to eleven and rattling the walls. The guitars on the track emulate both revving engines and the sirens that would be running down those engines. "Give me a dirty riff, my friend, there's got to be more gas in the tank" is the chorus, and it's not hard at all to imagine the song kicking off a show full of pyro and screaming fans.
"Roots In My Boots" is a straight-forward rocker that lays everything out for the world to see. With the rapid-fire guitars and the message that the music is "simply in my blood," the band doesn't flinch a millimeter from their legacy as a band.
With a gritty, blues-styled riff to open the track, "Shining Of Your Soul" is a lower-tempo, groove-fueled song that's not quite a ballad, but definitely a different speed than the numbers leading into it.
"Seventh Sun" is another slower number, but it couldn't be much different from "Shining Of Your Soul." Opening with a guttural, grinding bass line that sets the tone for this more epic-poem style song. Buried in the riffs and thump of the bass, there are delicate notes pulled out of the guitar that strike the familiar chords of Metallica's "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)," adding the perfect ethereal quality to the song.
The closing track on both versions (performed acoustically to close the deluxe set), "When You Know (Where You Come From From)" is a melodic movement that describes the importance of knowing, and being true to, yourself. "When you know where you come from, you beg down for no one."
Overall, there's not a note out of place on "Rock Believer." Fans of the Scorpions should embrace the album, and those who are just coming to the band will have all the hallmarks that will be familiar when they start digging into the back catalog. Just as that closing track will tell you, the Scorpions know where they've come from, and they're just going to be true to themselves. What more would you ask from from a band that's been doing exactly that for more than 50 years?
