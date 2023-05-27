CARTHAGE, Ill. — Tickets are on sale now for the Legacy Theater's tribute to late Latin artist Selena, taking the stage Friday at 7 p.m.
“Los Chicos del 512: the Selena Experience” features vocalist Keila Marymar Martinez. Martinez, from San Luis, Ariz., developed her musical talents playing with her high school marching band and singing and playing violin with a mariachi group.
Martinez and a band of exceptional musicians came together in 2014 to bring the magic of Selena's music to old fans and new around the world.
Selena's posthumous album "Dreaming of You" in 1995 hit the Billboard 200, the first Latin artist to accomplish this feat. Her albums sold around 18 million copies world-wide, making her one of the best-selling female artists in Latin music.
Tickets for the "Selena Experience" concert can be purchased in person at the Legacy Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at thelegacytheater.com.
