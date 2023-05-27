"Selena Experience"
submitted photo

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Tickets are on sale now for the Legacy Theater's tribute to late Latin artist Selena, taking the stage Friday at 7 p.m.

“Los Chicos del 512: the Selena Experience” features vocalist Keila Marymar Martinez. Martinez, from San Luis, Ariz., developed her musical talents playing with her high school marching band and singing and playing violin with a mariachi group.

