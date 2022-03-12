QUINCY — The brassy, percussive sounds of big band music filled the theater at Quincy Senior High School Saturday as the Showcase of Excellence returned to the stage for the first time since 2019.
"Being able to see people's faces, literally, seeing the smiles on their faces, it's great to be back," said Todd Pettit, director of music education for the Quincy Public Schools. "Our students, our directors, and the audience, we're all glad to be back here. And not just for our local folks. This goes for all the students, staff, and parents from the surrounding schools, from Missouri, Iowa and other Illinois schools."
Pettit said this year's event is scaled back a bit from what's it's been previously. Ten show choirs and 12 jazz bands were on the roster, with the instrumentalists on stage before lunch and the vocal groups in the afternoon and evening.
"It's a little bit smaller than it's been in the past years," Pettit said. "I think that's a benefit, though. It lets us get back into the rhythm, if you will, of how Showcase goes.
"When we started planning this year's Showcase last fall, we didn't know what we would be able to do. We were still in COVID mitigations then. We weren't sure we'd even be able to have the event, especially if we couldn't get those other schools involved."
When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, schools shuttered early for the year. For the 2020 Showcase, the groups were in top shape, but it wasn't meant to be. QPS shut down two days before the show was set to go on.
Students that were just freshman the last time the Showcase of Excellence was able to hold court are the seniors on stage this year. Pettit said though the music department has carried on for the last two years, being back in person is where the performers belong.
"We did some other virtual events, virtual New Faces, some other band events, but it's so much better to be back in person," he said. "And, again, not just for the bands and choirs, but to have the audience. Performers feed off the energy coming from the audience, and the audience is energized from great performances, so it works both ways."
The Showcase of Excellence is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Friends of the Performing Arts booster club. Pettit said that sort of support is one of the keys to success for the QPS music department.
"We're so fortunate to be a part of a community that supports music and fine arts," Pettit said. "Not just here at the high school, but the whole K-12 music program. So the most important thing I think I can say today is simply 'thank you.'"
