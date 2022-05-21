QUINCY — The low brass section of the Quincy Concert Band will present music from the stage and screen at this week's Sunday Music Series performance.
"Showtime!" will take the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Church, 1479 Hampshire St. The concert will feature music from James Bond films, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, "Puttin' on the Ritz," and more.
Performers for Sunday concert include: Corey Bowman, Tuba; Gary Bratton, Drums; Susan Deege, Trombone; Jeff Duffy, Trombone; Darin McDonald, Bass Trombone; John Schneider, Trombone; Alan Starkey, Trombone; and Clark Zellerman, Trombone.
The public is invited to attend this exciting, enjoyable performance, with music suitable for all ages. For more information, please visit facebook.com/quincyconcertband.
