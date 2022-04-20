QUINCY — As more live music events fill the calendar for the coming weeks and months in Quincy, a smaller showcase has been started to open the stage for local artists to get some time in the spotlight.
Sunday will be the second Songwriter Sunday Series event at EFB Coffee. The creation of Phil Carlson with the help of Rodney Hart and venue owner Ryan "Cheeks McGee" Christian, the free performance series was designed to give both veteran artists and newcomers a chance to perform in front of a live audience.
"I wrote my first song when I was 13," Carlson said. "Going to Moline High School, there were 2,500 students but I still didn't know anyone that was doing that sort of thing."
Carlson said he picked up a guitar in 2019 after not owning one for around 20 years. Even before the pandemic closed doors, he said he struggled to find places he could play or even practice. During lessons he had with Second String Music's Rodney Hart, Carlson’s idea of a showcase type of event was met with enthusiasm.
"What I was thinking was something loosely based on the Bluebird Café in Nashville," Carlson said. "They get four songwriters and they take turns, tell a story about a song and then play it."
The new endeavor is in a slightly different format because of technical challenges, but it does feature four musicians playing original music. The first event on March 27 featured Rodney Hart, Cheeks McGee, Hannah Mahon, and Kolbie Kierker.
This weekend's second event will feature veteran musicians Logan Kammerer, Steve Rees, and Travis Hoffman, and will introduce Abigail Robison, a QHS student making her first appearance.
"We want to make this a long-term series," Carlson said. "Right now, we're still taking it month to month. The way I see it is to mix some players that have been doing it a little while with others that are just starting out. Either way, it's a chance for writers to try out new material, get it in front of audiences and see what works, what sticks."
Carlson said the Sunday events will stay indoors until the weather is a little nicer. That's when the plan calls for moving the show out to EFB Coffee's patio space.
“If people are wanting to just come out and grab a coffee with their wife or husband or friends, this is an acoustic show,” he said. “We're not looking to blow anyone out of the shop by being too loud. It’s not exactly background music, but it’s not going to drown anyone out, either.
The hope is to keep the Songwriter Sunday Series running with a growing roster of musicians to play.
“We'll look at having players return,” Carlson said. “People keep writing new material that they’ll want to try out, and that’s what we’re here for. I'd like to see unique rosters continue for the first few months and then build from there.”
Carlson said he wants to expand the reach of the Series to attract regional interest, bringing in musicians from Iowa, Hannibal, Springfield, or even St. Louis.
“St. Louis may be a little tougher, because they have a lot of places there,” he said. “But not everyone can move to a Nashville or a St. Louis. And in this day and age, I don’t really think you have to. We just need to build up the support for these performers."
The Songwriter Sunday Series showcase will begin at 12:30 p.m. and run to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Electric Fountain Brewery Coffee Bar, 625 Maine in Quincy. EFB Coffee will be open for regular hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
