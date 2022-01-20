QUINCY — The Standing Bear Council will host the annual Winter Gathering at the Oakley Lindsay Center in Quincy, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Coinciding with the Great River Eagle Days, the Winter Gathering honors American Indian culture through sacred ceremonies and various types of entertainment. More than 30 educators and traders will be on hand offering everything from native-made jewelry to authentic native foods.
The inter-tribal Gray Cloud Singers will accompany the American Indian dancers and various ceremonies. Weather permitting, 350-400 dancers, primarily from the Lakota Nation, will dance on both days.
This year's featured entertainment will be performances by the Omeyocan Dance Company. Celebrating Mexico's rich cultural heritage, in particular that of the Aztec people, the company features symbolic dances created by the Aztecs using fire, high-energy footwork, and the clatter of ankle rattles.
Treehouse Wildlife Center from Dow, Ill., will be on hand with many animals to educate those in attendance, including a peregrine falcon, a short-eared owl, a red-tailed hawk, and a Western Hog Nose snake. A member of the Lakota Nation will have an eagle in attendance with only one wing, and therefore unable to be returned to the wild.
The Standing Bear Council invites everyone to attend the Winter Gathering. Admission will be $5 per person and $3 for those over age 60. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge.
