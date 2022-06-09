QUINCY — With the return of Blues in the District in Washington Park Friday evening, the State Street Theater has partnered with the District to keep the music playing after the gazebo goes dark with the new After Blues Fridays.
The State Street Theater has been renovated and reopened as part of the Calftown Corners development. Throughout June and July, the Theater is offering live music every Friday evening. Brian Stitt, manager of the State Street Theater, said in a statement that he hopes the proximity of the Theater to Washington Park will bring crowds from the Blues events to keep the night going.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer another evening option to Quincy residents and to partner with the District to make it available." Stitt said. "At just a ten minute walk from the park to the theater, we are hoping that Blues attendees will join us for high quality cocktails and eclectic live music."
Emily Lombardi, director of economic development for the District, said the organization is happy to be working with a staple of the District's landscape as it relaunches.
"We believe this will add a welcome component to our Quincy Blues tradition, as we celebrate our 25 year anniversary," she added.
Blues in the District is a free concert series throughout the summer, with bands taking the stage in Washington Park on the second and fourth Fridays in June, July, and August. The 25th summer starts Friday night with Amanda Fish.
Originally opened in 1938 as a state-of-the-art movie house, State Street Theater has evolved over the years to a versatile event space suitable for concerts, films, weddings, or other private events. The Summer Friday series will include a variety of entertainment, including casual live music and open mic nights.
For more information, please visit statestreettheater.com or thedistrictquincy.com.
