QUINCY — The venerable State Street Theater will return to life once more on Thursday evening when the quirky, indie-rock sounds of Forward Quincy Cattywampus All-Stars emanate from the stage in the renovated space.
Rob Ward is one of the creative forces behind Cattywampus. A staple in New York as part of Food Will Win the War, Ward recently relocated to Quincy and brought some of those forces with him.
“Food Will Win the War was more of a collective,” Ward said. “We had about two dozen or so people in the line-up, and some would come as go depending on when they were around. When the COVID shutdown happened in New York, we were trying to find a way to keep playing. All the venues were shut down, the rehearsal spaces were all closed. So we scaled back, started doing a more acoustic thing. We played around more with cello, French horn, basically making a chamber music sort of thing.”
Ward said the scaled-back group was informally called the Cattywampus Quartet. When he moved to Quincy about six months ago, he kept playing around and the name started to morph. He added a tip of the hat to his new home, and included “Forward” as a mash-up of the name Food Will Win the War.
“And then we just thought All-Stars was a fun tag to add on,” he said.
Douglas Peterson, one of the owners and developers of Calftown Corners, which includes the renovation of the State Street Theater, said the idea of a Forward Quincy Cattywampus All-Stars show actually in Quincy came about organically.
“Rob and I met at a Super Bowl party,” Peterson said. “We started talking about music and he said he had a band. Then he said they were planning on doing some shows in St. Louis and Columbia, Mo. We started talking about why there wasn’t a Quincy show, and Rob asked how that would work. I told him ‘well, we own a venue!,” and so they added on a show here at the front of their tour.”
While the official grand opening event for the State Street Theater will be the “Libations for the Library” event on May 21, Thursday’s show is something of a preview for the renovation work that’s been done.
“We’re really excited by the positive buzz we’ve been getting on the redevelopment,” Peterson said. “We’re trying to funnel all the success we’ve had and put it back into the community.”
The development group has been sponsoring and supporting events around the city, including recently sponsoring the Quincy Community Theatre’s performance of “Mame!” Peterson said the upcoming show is just one more way they’re looking to put Quincy on the map.
“I hope it’s a light at the end of the tunnel with the absence of live music coming to Quincy,” Peterson said.
Ward said for those who aren’t familiar with Food Will Win the War or it’s spin-off, the show may catch people off guard at first, but that it shouldn’t take long for the audience to understand what they’re seeing.
“The quirkiness, I think, has been tacked on because I sing in (a low) register,” he said. “The instrumentation, it’s not your run-of-the-mill rock instrumentation. But the songs are crafted with very recognizable rock sensibilities. I think they can have an appeal for anyone that listens to a broad range of styles.”
“I think it’s like folk rock, but with a twist,” Peterson added.
Ward said that the main purpose of the group is just to entertain in a language everyone is familiar with.
“We enjoy what we’re doing, and we want to spread that joy and love of the music, share that with the audience whenever we’re performing,” he said.
Thursday’s show will hit the stage at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at fqcallstars.brownpapertickets.com or for $14 at the door on the day of the show.
When asked about his goals with the band in Quincy, he said there were two different ends he hoped to see achieved.
“Our hope for the band is that Forward Quincy Cattywampus All-Stars is a name people will see more frequently,” he said. “But overall, the hope is to use the music to bring people together.”
