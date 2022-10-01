Beatles vs. Stones in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater will host a legendary showdown between two of the greatest rock and roll act of all time.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, the Legacy Theater in Carthage will be the site of the battle for the "Beatles vs. Stones Play-off," featuring the talents of Beatles cover act Abbey Road going head to head against Satisfaction - the International Rolling Stones Show tribute act.

