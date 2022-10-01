CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater will host a legendary showdown between two of the greatest rock and roll act of all time.
At 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, the Legacy Theater in Carthage will be the site of the battle for the "Beatles vs. Stones Play-off," featuring the talents of Beatles cover act Abbey Road going head to head against Satisfaction - the International Rolling Stones Show tribute act.
Abbey Road, one of the country’s top Beatles tribute bands, brings outstanding musicianship and authentic costumes and gear to a range of songs spanning the Beatles' career. Satisfaction offers a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.
The two acts will alternate throughout the evening, providing a full night of familiar music from the 1960s and beyond. This nationally touring show recently concluded a three-month residency at the Harrah’s Reno showroom and a two-month residency at the Harrah’s Laughlin showroom in Nevada.
The Legacy Theater will be introducing use of QR codes at this show, allowing those at the theater to cast their votes in the battle between tributes of the Beatles or Rolling Stones. Tickets for Beatles vs. Stones and other upcoming shows are available at the Legacy Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Stop in, call the office at 217-357-9479, or order online at thelegacytheater.com.
