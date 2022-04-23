QUINCY — The Quincy Sunday Music Series concert set to be hosted this weekend at St. Rose of Lima Church in Quincy will be postponed to a later date due to illness.
The concert, a performance by the Great River Heritage Chapter of the Guild of Organists, was set for 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Sunday Music Series hopes to have the performance rescheduled to a date later this year.
