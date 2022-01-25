QUINCY — The new season for the Quincy Sunday Music Series begins on Sunday with a 4 p.m. performance at the Quincy Unitarian Church at 16th and Hampshire streets in Quincy.
Opening the season, in what has become a new tradition, will be the Carol Mathieson and Friends: Colleagues in Concert recital. Featuring a blend of non-traditional music with Sunday Music’s classics and favorites, this year’s concert showcases the talents of Culver-Stockton College faculty and friends.
Pianist Dylan Marney, tenor Scott Allison, mezzo-sopranos Lisa Blake and Amy Stollberg will be joined by instrumentalists Trent Hollinger on saxophone and Aren Van Houzen on trumpet, all supporting soprano Carol Mathieson as she opens the Sunday Music season for the 47th consecutive time.
The Quincy Sunday Music Series has welcomed the public to recitals offered by regional artists for over 85 years free of charge. Donations are appreciated to help support the series. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be in place.
