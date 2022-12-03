The Prophecy Show

The Prophecy show returns to the Legacy Theater on Dec. 9.

 submitted photo/David Guerrera

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Prophecy returns to the stage of the Legacy Theater in Carthage on December 9.

A group of musicians hand-selected by guitarist Thomas Rudebeck, the Prophecy is launching its 13th touring season bringing the sound of Trans-Siberian Orchestra to the stage. With full stage productions including costumes, choreography, lasers, and smoke, these classically-trained musicians aim to help fans rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera.

