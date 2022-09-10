Alan Turner as Kenny Rogers

Alan Turner performs as Kenny Rogers during "The Gambler Returns," a tribute show coming to Carthage on Sept. 17.

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage, Ill. will host "The Gambler Returns: A Tribute to Kenny Rogers" at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Alan Turner, an award-winning country music singer and songwriter in his own right, performs as the iconic Rogers in a show featuring hit songs like "The Gambler," "Lady," and "Lucille." Turner recreates Rogers distinctive voice with his heartfelt music performance and storytelling.

