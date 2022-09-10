CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage, Ill. will host "The Gambler Returns: A Tribute to Kenny Rogers" at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Alan Turner, an award-winning country music singer and songwriter in his own right, performs as the iconic Rogers in a show featuring hit songs like "The Gambler," "Lady," and "Lucille." Turner recreates Rogers distinctive voice with his heartfelt music performance and storytelling.
Turner and his band, the Steel Horse Band, met and opened for Rogers in 2010, beginning a relation that Turner said left a lasting imprint on him.
"His kindness and friendship to me left a permanent impression on my heart," Turner said.
Tickets for Saturday's show can be purchased at the Legacy Theater box office in Carthage between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone at 217-357-9479, or online at thelegacytheater.com.
