QUINCY — This week, the Quincy Park Band offers the community a double-dose of musical adventure as they perform both Sunday and Wednesday evenings.
Sunday night's performance will feature a roaring Twenties theme, with numbers like "Ain't She Sweet," "I’m Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover," "Happy Days are Here Again," and "Charleston." Along with these classic numbers, songs from John Lennon will also be featured, including "Starting Over Whatever Gets You Thru the Night" and "Imagine."
Other numbers that will find their way into Madison Park are Henry Mancini's "Pink Panther," John Phillip Sousa's "U.S. Field Artillery March," "Suite of Old American Dances," and "Albanian Dance." As this week also marks the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Midway in WWII, the Park Band will perform John Williams's "Midway March" to pay tribute.
On Wednesday, the Park Band will once again take the stage for an evening of music pulls from stage and screen. Beginning with the "Brass on Broadway," featuring "The Carousel March," "The Music of the Night," and "Seventy-Six Trombones." Bob Hope will be honored with renditions of "The Road to Morocco," "Moonlight Becomes You," "Buttons and Bows," "Two Sleepy People," and "Thanks for the Memory."
The Quincy Park Band will then take the audience on a journey across the pond to the United Kingdom with Ralph Vaughn Williams's "English Folk Song Suite" and Leroy Anderson's "The Irish Washerwoman." The Spanish march "Amparito Roca" will wrap up the world tour before the band returns to American shores with John Phillip Sousa's "Esprit Du Corps."
Quincy Park Band concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts are held at 6:30 p.m. in Washington Park. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, a cooler and enjoy the summer evenings with friends and family. For more information including possible rain-out information, please follow the Quincy Park Band on Facebook, at quincyparkband.com, or call 573-312-0637.
