CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage has two upcoming shows available to the public.
At 7 p.m. on June 25, Marshall Charloff and the Purple XPeRIeNCE will take the stage at the Theater. The five-piece group from Minneapolis, Minn. recreates the look and sound of Prince. The group has been touring the nation since 2011, sharing stages with the Time, Cameo, and Cheap Trick. Marshall Charloff and the Purple XPeRIeNCE are committed to bringing the 80s sounds of Prince alive for the audience.
At 7 p.m. on June 29, Big Band Luise will make its third stop at the Legacy Theater. From their start in 2009 as a group of high school students interested in big band and jazz, the band has grown in sound and size to become a staple of Mulheim, Germany's jazz scene. In 2015, the band made its first trip to the U.S. through the Blue Lake International Exchange Program and is now sponsored by the Goethe Institut. The students in the band will stay with host families from June 28 through July 1, visiting local attractions and seeing daily life in Carthage and Hancock County.
The Big Band Luise show is free and open to the public, while tickets for the Purple XPeRIeNCE show are $45 per person. Tickets can be purchased for this and other shows through the Legacy Theater box office, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by phone at 217-357-9479. Tickets can also be purchased online at thelegacytheater.com.
