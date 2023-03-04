CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage has two shows slated for March, bringing music and magic to the stage.
Kicking off the 2023 season, the Legacy Theater will host Shawn Gerhard's tribute to Garth Brooks at 7 p.m. on March 11. Gerhard, based out of Nashville, brings a high-energy show paired with unparalleled musicianship. When he's not on tour, Gerhard performs in residency with Legends in Concert as their go-to Garth Brooks.
Gerhard is one of the longest-running Garth Brooks tribute acts in the world.
On March 24 at 7 p.m., the Magic of Eric Jones will take to the stage with a public show. Earlier in the day, Jones will display his talent for illusions to students of Hancock County schools. This afternoon show for students is presented at no cost.
Jones is an award-winning performer that has been showcased at the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif. and held residency at Liberty Magic Pittsburgh, Pa. He has performed at two presidential inaugurations, appeared on television in 19 countries, and became one of 12 semi-finalists on NBC's "America's Got Talent."
His unique show mixes comedy and magic, technology and deception, using screens, projection, and high-definition cameras. Eric's craft and wit has audiences scratching their heads in disbelief.
Tickets for both shows are available at the Legacy Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday in person or by phone 217-357-9479. For a full line-up of 2023 shows, please visit thelegacytheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.