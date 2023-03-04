Legacy Theater March shows

Shawn Gerhard (left) will take the stage at Carthage's Legacy Theater on March 11 with his Garth Brooks tribute show, while magician Eric Jones brings magic and humor to the Theater on March 24.

 submitted photos

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage has two shows slated for March, bringing music and magic to the stage.

Kicking off the 2023 season, the Legacy Theater will host Shawn Gerhard's tribute to Garth Brooks at 7 p.m. on March 11. Gerhard, based out of Nashville, brings a high-energy show paired with unparalleled musicianship. When he's not on tour, Gerhard performs in residency with Legends in Concert as their go-to Garth Brooks.

